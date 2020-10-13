When the buses roll on Monday

Body

Buses will roll on Monday, October 19 for Pendleton County students that are enrolled in the in-person option.

Others will stay in the CARES Academy and will continue to be educated remotely through December 18, 2020.

For those in-person students, they have already been assigned into “A” day and “B” day schedules.

Students in the “A” day group will attend in-person schooling for the first time in the 2020-21 school year on Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20. They will attend on Monday and Tuesdays each week.

Students in the “B” day group will attend in-person schooling for the first time in 2020-21 school year on Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23.

Each Wednesday, the school will be thoroughouly cleaned and sanitized to reduce exposure among the two groups of students.

Students in transition grades can become acquainted with their new school prior to the week of October 19. In-person learners in pre-school, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades will be invited to attend school on Tuesday, October 13 (“A” schedule) and Friday, October 16 (“B”) schedule.