Pendleton County Schools continue food services during shutdown

Pendleton County Schools will provide lunch through a grab-and-go system at the elementary schools, both Northern and Southern Elementary, each weekday from March 16-March 27, 2020. Lunch will be provided from 11:00 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The services are available to all students regardless of school or grade level.

If you need delivery services, please call (859) 654-4981 to make arrangements for those services.

Food services looks forward to continuing its services to all students during this time.