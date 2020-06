Body

Pendleton County High School announced ten Class of 2020 students will share the Valedictorian honors. With a perfect 4.0 grade point average, they are: Colton Beane, Alexis Eckart, Seth Gregg, Grace Gruner, Josie Miller, Alyssa Moore, Samuel Peoples, Aaron Thomas, Samantha Verst, and Autumn Wolfe.

Mallory Kordes with a 3.970 gpa is the Class of 2020 Salutorian.