Moore and Jones selected for 2020 Sharp Scholarship recipients

Ms. Alyssa Nicole Moore, daughter of Shawn and Amanda Moore of Falmouth and Travis Wayne Jones, son of Amanda (Carl) Porter of Berry and Donnie Jones, have been selected as the recipients of the 2020 Class of 1962 and the Sharp Family Scholarships, respectively.

At the top of her class with a 4.0 standing, Allie has excelled academically throughout her high school career and has acquired credits in five honors classes, five AP classes and six dual credit college classes.

On the local level, Allie has held leadership roles in the following student organizations: DECA, serving as chapter secretary and placing in several regional and state events; National Honor Society secretary , where she has participated in monthly events in nursing homes and elementary schools; president of the Spanish Club, where she again leads the organization and sets up service events; CATS Club, working on various school athletic events and also serving three years as a basketball manager, where she assisted with inventory, fundraisers, organization of practices and handling travel equipment. Allie has participated in the St. Xavier Fish Fry, a mission trip and the Wool Festival. She has also assisted in regularly helping an elderly neighbor.

In addition to Allie’s rigorous academic schedule and her many extra-curricular activities, she has work experience at the Kincaid State Park, Howard’s Place, and is currently as a cashier and worker at CVS Pharmacy. As a triplet in the Moore family, Allie has aggressively worked to finance her future education.

One of Allie’s teachers commented, “She is polite, intelligent, and hard working; she completes each task assigned to the highest level of effort. She is a caregiver at heart; she has taken care of a terminally ill grandparent, and she will continue to take care of her community as she completes her career path to become a pharmacist.”

In her personal essay, Allie revealed that her grandmother’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease sparked her interest in chemistry/pharmacy. At age 10, she began to research possible treatments and cures for the disease. Before her grandmother’s passing, she promised her she would pursue a career that would allow a better understanding of medicines. Her interest in the physical sciences and especially in chemistry grew, and she decided to pursue a career as a pharmacist and later as perhaps a pharmacologist.

Allie has been accepted into the Honors Program at the University of Louisville where she will major in chemistry on the pre-pharmacy track with future plans to attend pharmacy school and earn her PharmD. She will be minor in accounting to allow her to manage a private pharmaceutical facility. Allie is the recipient of the 2020 Class of 1962 Sharp Scholarship.

The recipient of the Sharp Family Scholarship is Travis Jones. Travis has maintained a 4.0 standing. He has pursued several advanced placement/college classes and has been active in the following extra-curricular activities on the local level: National Honor Society and the High School Archery Team. Travis has been very dedicated to community service through NHS where he has worked many hours at the elementary fall festival, the River Valley Nursing Home, the Bingo Hall, the Dragon Boat Festival, homeless missions serving food and traveling to Stearns, KY to work in another mission project through his church. He has also worked at Action Ministries, packing food boxes for families and working during holiday events for the organization.

One of Travis’s teachers stated, “Travis is a gifted student wishing to learn more about careers in math and engineering; he has used his time to research careers, college, and courses that would allow him to achieve his career goals. Aside from his prowess in the classroom, he is a dedicated, hard worker who has worked summers with the school janitorial staff and even spent days helping build the new locker room for the football team at the Sharp Middle School. He demonstrates great maturity and pride for the Pendleton County Schools through his work and passion inside and outside of the classroom. Travis is a great candidate for this gift.”

In Travis’ personal essay, he stated that since seventh grade, he has been interested in becoming a chemical engineer. He has worked hard to achieve that dream by diligently preparing academically and holding part-time jobs to finance his education. Travis will be the first in his family to attend and graduate college. He will attend the University of Louisville and major in chemical engineering. He has also been accepted into the J. B. Speed School of Engineering where he hopes to receive his Master’s Degree as well as his Bachelor’s Degree.

The Sharp Family and Class of 1962 Scholarships were established in 2011 by Dr. and Mrs. Phillip Sharp. The purpose of the scholarships is to encourage and aid students who graduate from Pendleton County High School to attend a four-year resident college or university and to major in science, mathematics, engineering or a related major. The scholarships, managed by Pendleton County Education Foundation, are valued at $6,000 per year and will continue for a total commitment of $24,000 over a period of four years for each student. Dr. Sharp, a Pendleton County native, was the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine in 1993. He is currently an Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA, where he is known as a world leader of research in molecular biology and biochemistry. As of 2020, nineteen Pendleton County students have been recipients of these two scholarships.