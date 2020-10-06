College becomes $20,000 easier for Pendleton County students

Body

Georgetown College and Pendleton County High School are proud to announce a new scholarship initiative which will provide any Pendleton County High School graduate with at least a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT a guaranteed minimum scholarship of $20,000 per year. The scholarship could even be higher for athletes or good students with significant financial aid, and it can be stacked with outside scholarships and financial aid.

Ranked number one in the state of Kentucky for the third year in a row in job or graduate school placement, Georgetown College strives to send students out into the world ready to conquer its modern challenges, and this partnership will allow more students than ever to receive that quality of education.

Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise, VP of Enrollment Management, says, “We are proud and incredibly excited to be able to offer this scholarship assistance to the graduates of Pendleton County High School. These students will receive an exceptional education thanks to this exciting scholarship opportunity.”

Mr. Joe Buerkley, Superintendent of Pendleton County Schools, commented, “I am excited to form this collaborative relationship with Georgetown College in order to benefit graduates of Pendleton County High School. This should definitely assist our families in dealing with the cost associated with attaining a quality college education.”

Pendleton County High School Students wishing to receive the championship-level education of the heart and mind that Georgetown College provides its students can apply now at gogc.me/apply.