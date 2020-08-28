Board in agreement that staff has focused on safety and well-being of students

Body

The Pendleton County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, August 17 with just a few items on the agenda that needed to be addressed. Among those were the next payout for the work completion on the roof at Phillip Sharp Middle School in the amount of $33,227.00.

Emergency certification took place for three candidates which will allow them to be certified as teachers this school year; however, they must continue their education journey. These teachers are Samantha Gilbert, Erin Fitzpatrick and Paul Keefer. Welcome to the Pendleton County School system.

Pendleton County Education Foundation has generously donated $4,695.76 to have wireless access points outside of each of the school buildings.

The board held much discussion on the opening of school, with all parties being in agreement that the staff and administration have done all they can do in light of the ever changing “rules.” Every board member confirmed that staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of each child.

Superintendent Buerkley stated it best when he quoted Theodore Roosevelt, “No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.”