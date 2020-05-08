Rosetta S. Whalen, 69, of Falmouth, passed away April 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Robertson County, KY on June 19, 1950, daughter of the late Olie Roy and Lucy Ellison Jolly.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Robert Keith Whalen, Jr. and brother Gary Joe Jolly.

Surviving are her husband Robert Whalen, sons Charles Robert Morgan Jolly, Harvey Daniel Morgan Jolly, Harold Lee McKee, Marvin Kenneth Whalen and Henry Shane Whalen, siblings Charles Gail Jolly and Izora Morgan, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.