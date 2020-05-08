Mildred Showalter, 95, of Falmouth, passed away April 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Falmouth on July 21, 1924, daughter of the late William Sr. and Edna Hobday Ritter.

Mildred was a member of the Falmouth Christian Church.

Along with her husband Jr., they ran Showalter Sales & Service in Falmouth for many years.

Along with her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband Howard Showalter Jr., grandson Michael VanLandingham, siblings Hazel Hamm, William Ritter Jr., Wilbur Ritter, Lucille Abernathy, Ruby Doggett and Virgiline Moore.

Surviving are her daughter Wanda VanLandingham, sons Garry Showalter and David (Dorothy) Sydnor, sister- in-law Margaret Ritter, grandchildren Robert (Kendra Moore) VanLandingham, Rebecca