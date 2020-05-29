Constance Ann Pfanstiel, 74

Constance “Connie” Ann Pfanstiel, 74, of Demossville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Covington on January 29, 1946, daughter of the late Wilson and Gertrude Woods Browning.

She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and Pendleton Co. Historical Society.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Sue Lynn.

Surviving are her husband Paul Pfanstiel; children Paul Jr. “Bruiser” Pfanstiel and Roxanne Kelly Pfanstiel; grandchildren, Justin Pfanstiel, Kyle Pfanstiel, Samantha Jo Arlinghous, Gracelynn Pfanstiel; great-grandchildren, Tucker Pfanstiel, Aniston Arlinghous, and Asreal Pfanstiel

Private service was held at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Connie’s final resting place is at Gardnersville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501.