Carroll “Jake” Faye Askren, 82, of Peach Grove, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Butler on September 2, 1937, son of the late Leroy J. and Elizabeth Poe Askren.

Jake was a member of Dover Christian Church, he worked at Heekin Cans for 50 years and was the owner/operator of Askren Sales.

He was a lifelong Pendleton County farmer with a love for his Ford tractors. He was a UK basketball fan and an avid fisherman.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Barbara Reed Askren; children, Jeff (Joanna) Askren, Michele (Danny) Askren-Miller, Lisa (Jay) Staley, Chris (Laura) Askren; brother, Billy Gene (Sonja) Askren; granddaughters, Jasmine Askren, Annalise Palmer, Francesca Staley, Anna Askren; grandsons, (also serving as honorary pallbearers) Tristan Palmer, Reed Staley, Jakob Staley, Aidan Staley, Mason Askren, and Braydon Askren.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Lenoxburg Cemetery under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Parkinson’s Association Parkinson Support & Wellness 260 Stetson St, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com.