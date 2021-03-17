Sheriff’s budget, ordinance and salt bin on court agenda

Body

Pendleton County Fiscal Court quickly moved through a loaded agenda that hit upon a varied listing of topics.

After discussion at the last two meetings, the court approved unanimously the Sheriff’s 2020 transfers and budget closeouts.

“We had approved once before, but there was one that was mistitled. The overtime for $3,160 was labeled as Deputy Salaries,” said Judge Executive David Fields.

Fields read through Ordinance 1011.1 concerning nuisance. It calls for the Code Enforcement Board to meet once a month but find out after their first meeting there is no real monthly business. The first reading of the change in the ordinance calls for at minimum an annual meeting but allows the board to meet as needed to handle appeals.

District 3 Magistrate Darrin Gregg asked if the cities are wanting to join with the nuisance push.

Fields answered, “They are working on their nuisance ordinance but have not contacted me.”

Upon recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, the court held a first reading of a change in the zoning ordinance. It was for a change from rural to business for Chelsea Heilman’s property at 26 Valley View outside of Butler on U.S. 27.

Gregg had questions concerning the Comprehensive Plan and wondered if anyone had ever been denied a zoning change.

District 4 Magistrate Rick Mineer pointed out that a campground in District 1 had been denied.

During bills and tranfers discussion, Fields confirmed that the $1,700 earmarked for the Red Cross was to be used in Pendleton County.

Plummer inquired of County Attornery Stacey Sanning what the $1,300 for her office was used for.

She answered that the Kentucky statutes required that they fund the office and it is used for rent, staff, supplies, etc.

“I am satisfied with what I am given,” she said.

Plummer also asked Fields on what was the final total on the costs for the dump truck wrecks.

Fields said the one was right at $7,000 and the other at $5,000.

“The Peterbilt will be turned in on insurance and the other, we will pay for it,” said Fields.

Bill Roseberry was approved to serve as Citizens Appointment for the Northern Pendleton Fire District.

District 2 Magistrate Josh Plummer stated as he made the motion for the appointment, “I would like to thak Don Baker for his service to NPFD.”

The court approved a $200 donation to PCHS’ Project Grad and the application for a 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Grant.

Fields brought up to the court concerns and possible changes on the salt bin being built.

“I am not sure the blocks are the right way to go. The hoop is not guaranteed with it connected to the blocks,” he said.

It was decided that Fields would get a cost of putting up concrete walls and the court would discuss it in caucus on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Mineer inquired about the status of the bridges, and Fields indicated it would be two weeks before they could be out there and could be six more weeks to finish.

Plummer stated that the interlocal agreement between the county and city of Falmouth over retail packaged liquor license is not possible.

Sanning talked with the court on the Kincaid Lake State Park project and eminent domain issue. She explained that in 25 years, the Fish & Wildlife Department in Frankfort has not been involved in an eminent domain issue. The county cannot do it for the state. The county was to draft easements and have done that.