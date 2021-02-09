Layout of proposed animal shelter moves forward

Body

With support of the community and direction from Pendleton County Fiscal Court, Animal Control Director John Bloomfield, his staff and volunteers will be able to better serve the lost dogs and other animals that are in Pendleton County.

Bloomfield shared with fiscal court the layout and designn of the proposed new animal shelter to be located on Ed Monroe Road.

“It adds 20 feet on the end and doubles the width,” Bloomfield said about the dsesign of the proposed new building.

The design was highlighted by a meet and greet area for prospective adoptees of dogs to play with the dog and take them outside into a fenced area. There is a separate fenced outside area where dogs can go to exercise and play.

The building would have a garage area where the animal control vehicles can pull in and remove the dogs from the vehicle without worrying about the dog escaping.

“Presently, we have to remove the dogs outside our present building and sometimes they get away,” said Bloomfield about the present location next to Rumpke and Darling.

From the garage, the dog can be moved into an isolation area with kennels that allows the staff to monitor the dogs for diseases or other issues.

The new building would also have a puppy room designed for the needs of puppies.

“A big thing is there are separator doors and ceilings that will help eliminate the noise that bounces around our present building,” Bloomfield pointed out on the design.

The building would have a vet room that would allow staff or veterinarians to handle medical issues that a dog may have.

District 4 Magistrate Rick Mineer asked how long the animal shelter holds the dogs.

Bloomfield indicated that it varies but generally three to four months while pointing out they took in 350-400 dogs in 2020 and Grant County only took in 180.

“By state law, we have to hold the dog for five days then the dog belongs to the county to decide what to do with it,” said Bloomfield.

Judge Executive David Fields added that the county ordinance directs the county to hold the dog for 10 days.

The magistrates discussed the $125 adoption fee and whether neutered/spayed was a requirement for adoption.

“Almost every penny went into that dog,” said Bloomfield while admitting there is a backlog on getting dogs spayed and neutered.

Fields added that if they get adopted before they have the procedure, the adopting family has two options.

Bloomfield explained the two options. “One, they can bring the new member of their family back to get spayed/neuturerd or two, they receive a voucher to help offset the cost to the family.”

District 3 Magistrate Darrin Gregg said, “It’s good to get away from where we are at. The new location is a good spot, but it should not be a tax burden. If you can raise the funds, build it.”

Fields indicated they will begin to raise funds to finance the proposed new building and asked for two magistrates to serve on that committee. Gregg and District 2 Magistrate Josh Plummer agreed to serve on the said committee.