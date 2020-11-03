Fiscal Court appoints members to Code Enforcement Board

Body

After hiring Kevin Valentine as Code Enforcement Officer last week, the Pendleton County Fiscal Court moved forward on finalizing the Code Enforcement Board that will handle appeals and work to enforce the Nuisance Ordinance.

The ordinance calls for a staggerred appointment of members so that in future years, the entire board is not flipped in a single year.

Daniel White was appointed for a single year, Tom Koettel was appointed for two years and Debbie Jones received the three year appointment.

Tom Whitaker and Tom Antrobus were named as alternates who can attend meetings to make decisions in case one of the three board members cannot make the meeting.

The court received several individuals who had expressed interest in serving on the board.

“Usually it is a problem in finding volunteers to serve,” said County Attorney Stacey Sanning who had a hand in authoring the ordinance.

District 3 Magistrate Darrin Gregg commented to her point, “They must want to get the county cleaned up.”

Other appointments made were Kim Myers and Caitlyn Courtney to 109 Board and Randy Rose to the Joint Planning Commissioin. Myers and Courtney will serve two year terms while Rose’s appointment is for a four year period.

The court moved forward on a proposed new animal shelter on Ed Monroe Rd by approving an architect that will provide drawings for them to consider and use for a potential bid process.

Animal Control Officer John Bloomfield answered District Four Magistrate Rick Mineer that “the architect understood this is not to be a $700,000 building.”

With the question of what amount they will have for funding, Mineer queried about doing the building in phases.

“He (the architect) needs the mindset of we could reduce it in his drawings,” said Judge Executive David Fields.

District One Magistrate Alan Whaley asked about what government body oversees the building and what requirements.

Bloomfield indicated the Department of Agriculture and Fields added that most of the requirements is about protecting the environment.

The court approved line item changes in the sheriff’s budget as they have reached their overtime budgeted amount.

Fields informed the court they received approval for funds of $436,000 for every road they had submitted for discretionery funding.

Whaley pointed out that it would not be done this year while Fields expressed surprised they they received funds for everything they had asked for.

The court will have a caucus meeting on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 p.m.