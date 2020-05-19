Emergency personnel is on top of potential flooding

Throughout the morning of Tuesday, May 19, the Emergency Management offices at 911 Dispatch is busy like Santa's elves hours before Santa takes off on his annual delivery.

Mike Moore, Emergency Dispatch Manager, is coordinating with Judge Executive David Fields and Mayors Ron Stinson (Falmouth) and Greg McElfresh (Butler) in preparing the communities for the potential flooding. Many others were present preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

The National Weather Service has called for a 43 feet crest for Licking River at 12 a.m. on Thursday, May 21. The projections is based on that crest level and would cover U. S. 27 in Falmouth.

Falmouth Fire Department has spread out their fire trucks to cover emergencies in the four corners of the county.

Pendleton County Ambulance has staged an ambulance on both sides of Falmouth to be able to respond if there is emergencies and U. S. 27 and Ky 22 is flooded in Falmouth.

Falmouth Police and Pendleton County Deputy Sheriff Office was going door-to-door of the potentially affected areas and giving home owners appropriate warnings.

State Senator Wil Schroder and Magistrate Alan Whaley of District One was helping warn individuals.

It does not seem the weather over the next 48 hours is going to be helpful as the National Weather Services forecast for Falmouth is:

This Afternoon Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 65. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 53. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible

South of us, Cynthiana Mayor James Smith declared a local State of Emergency due to flooding of the South Fork of the Licking River. Local Emergency Operations Plan has been executed, the city said on its web site.

“If you live in a flood prone area please be prepared to take action and evacuate if necessary. The projected crest is currently 26 feet which is 6 feet above flood stage. At 26 feet major flooding will occur,” the city said, raising the expected crest more than a foot from what was projected at mid-morning.

Cynthiana has warned parts of the city to evacuate because the Licking River is expected to crest at about 26 feet at midnight Tuesday which is “major flood” level.