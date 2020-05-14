Drug bust on Jenkins Lane nets six in organized crime charge

Falmouth Police Officers Sergeant Mark McClure and Broderick Schmeing were investigating a case that led them to a house owned by Dale Foster on Jenkins Lane.

While at the front door, a prescription container with meth was in plain view of Schmeing.

At that point, the officers detained everyone in the house for probable cause and requested a search warrant.

George Cain attempted to run but was located under the residence while Jessica Jones had outstanding warrants and was located between the walls.

Once the warrant was obtained and with the assistance of Kentucky State Police and Pendleton County Deputy Sheriffs Patricia Dietz and Nathan Reinhart, methamphetamines, heroin and a substance suspected to be fentanyl was found along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Foster was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance second or greater offense with Heroin, Engaging in Organized Crime, Trafficking in Controlled Substance first degree second or greater offense with methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance second offense carfentanil or fentanyl deriavative), Possession of Marijuana, Obstructing emergency responder violations first offense and Hindering prosecution or apprehension second degree. He was lodged in Campbell County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Brandon Gallagher was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance second or greater offense with Heroin, Engaging in Organized Crime, Trafficking in Controlled Substance first degree second or greater offense with methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance second offense carfentanil or fentanyl deriavative), and Drug Paraphernalia. He was lodged in Campbell County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Millie Lowery was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance second or greater offense with Heroin, Engaging in Organized Crime, Trafficking in Controlled Substance first degree second or greater offense with methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance second offense carfentanil or fentanyl deriavative), and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess. She was lodged in Campbell County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

Jones was lodged in Campbell County Detention Center for Contempt of Court for Dependency action, Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Posses, Trafficking in Controlled Substance second or greater offense with Heroin, Engaging in Organized Crime, Trafficking in Controlled Substance first degree second or greater offense with methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance second offense carfentanil or fentanyl deriavative). She had a $50,000 bond.

George Cain and Jimmy Bowling bonded out on lesser bonds.

Cain was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance second or greater offense with Heroin, Engaging in Organized Crime, Trafficking in Controlled Substance first degree second or greater offense with methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance second offense carfentanil or fentanyl deriavative), Public Intoxication Controlled Substance excluding alcohol, Fleeing or Evading Police first degree on foot.

Bowling was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance first offense with Heroin, Trafficking in Controlled Substance first degree first offense, Trafficking in controlled substance first offense carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Engaging in Organized Crime.

The group was charged with Engaging in Organized Crime which is a Class B Felony.

“Basically, engaging in organizing crime/criminal syndicate means three (3) or more people working together to promote or engage in several types of crimes which are laid out by the statute. Most of the time our organized crime cases involve three or more defendants working together to illegally traffic drugs,” explained Michael W. Laws, First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.