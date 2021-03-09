Donations for Kentucky flood victims

Body

Pendleton County Emergency Management is collecting donations for the flood victims in Lee County, Kentucky. Beattyville in Lee County, where three forks of the Kentucky River come together, was hit hard by the recent flooding and could use some assistance.

Mike Moore, Pendleton County Emergency Management Director said, “In speaking with county officials there they currently have a need for the following items: water, heavy duty garbage bags, tote all sorts of supplies necessary to clean up river mud, and non-perishable food.”

He also said that they will be transporting the donated supplies to Lee County as soon as they can get enough donations together. If you would like to help our fellow Kentuckians who are suffering from this devastation, drop off your donated items anytime at the Pendleton County Emergency Operations Center, 2275 Hwy 27 N, Falmouth (next to the High School). If you need help getting donations here, call 859-654-1930.