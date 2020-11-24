County offices closed; Fiscal Court meeting can be viewed via Zoom

Body

Judge Executive David Fields issued an executive order on the afternoon of Monday, November 23 that the Pendleton County Courthouse and County Road Department Building will be closed at the end of that business day and will remain closed until further notice.

This also affects the offices of the Judge Executive, County Clerk's office, County PVA office, Planning and Zoning office, Code Enforcement Office, Economic Development office, and Solid Waste office.

"It is encouraged that any citizen needing information on services should contact those respective offices," wrote Fields in the executive order.

Furthermore, Fields released in a public notice:

"The regular scheduled meeting of the Pendleton County Fiscal Court on November 24, 2020 will be conducted through Zoom. If anyone wishing to observe the meeting can do so through our YouTube Channel at: www.bit.ly/pcfcmeetings Meeting Time will 6:00pm"