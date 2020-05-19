Where does the new 44 crest level put the river in Falmouth based on the past?

52 This is the flood of record. About 80 percent of the area of Falmouth is under water, as high as 10 feet in some portions of the town. Much of Route 27 and State Route 22 are under several feet of water. Butler, Kentucky also incurs major flooding, with several other smaller low-lying towns along the river flooded as well. Flooding along the Licking River also affects much of Campbell and Kenton Counties near the river.

50 Much of Falmouth is covered by three to eight feet of water from the Licking River. Hardest hit areas are the low-lying roads closest to the river. Major inundation of over 70 percent of Falmouth occurs. Many homes along Shelby and Riggs Streets are completely submerged, with both Route 27 and Route 22 covered by high water.

48.5 This stage is approximately the FEMA 1 percent flood. Much of Falmouth is flooded. Shelby and Riggs Streets are the most heavily impacted with three to five feet of water into homes and businesses. The downtown area also incurs flooding.

47 Major flooding impacts most of Falmouth. Numerous streets are covered with two feet of water. Major property damage to homes and businesses occur in much of Falmouth and Butler.

44 45 Presently, the National Weather Service is calling for a 44 crest at 12 a.m. on Thursday. Major flooding occurs in much of Falmouth and Butler, as well as areas along the river in Pendleton, Campbell and Kenton Counties. Homes and businesses are flooded near the river and many streets are covered by over two feet of water.

43 Numerous streets in Falmouth are covered with water, and many low-lying homes incur flooding.

42 Numerous homes in the northern portions of Falmouth near the river become flooded on the first level, and portions of Butler also incur major flooding. Route 27 and portions of State Route 22 flood near the river restricting access to and from Falmouth.

41 Much of Falmouth close to the river is flooded. Numerous low-lying roads are flooded with portions of Route 27 covered with water.

38 Main Street begins to flood near the river, and flooding along Shelby Street and State Route 22 east of Falmouth worsens. Flooding also begins along Riggs Street.

37 Shelby Street begins to flood, and flooding of low-lying streets near the river in Falmouth worsens. Flooding is worst along State Route 22 east of Falmouth.

36 Significant flooding occurs in Shoemakertown and Butler. Flooding begins along Montjoy and Second Streets in Falmouth.

34 Parts of State Route 22 east of the Falmouth business area begins to flood, as well as homes along Route 22 northeast of downtown in Shoemakertown.

33 Basement flooding begins along Water Street in Falmouth, and flooding beginning along a low area of Route 22 east out of Falmouth. Lowland flooding can be expected in both Butler and Falmouth.

31 Flooding occurs in low-lying areas of Butler, as well as some areas of Falmouth, mainly north of Shelby Street, and low areas northeast of Falmouth near Routes 22 and 159. Shelby Street and Branch Street east of Falmouth near Wagners Ferry Road is flooded, as well as backwater creek flooding of Max Goldberg park.

30 Low-lying flooding impacts some roads near Butler, as well as some areas on the outskirts of Falmouth, mainly north of Shelby Street, and low areas northeast of Falmouth near Routes 22 and 159. Shelby Street east of Falmouth near Wagners Ferry Road is flooded, as well as backwater creek flooding of Max Goldberg park. State Route 177 is flooded in some locations.