Walker hit by train in Falmouth

An unidentified male was struck by a train just north of the Ridgeway Avenue viaduct in Falmouth at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Jonathan Peoples.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police and CSX investigative team. The train will not be moved till the investigation on scene is complete.

As a result, the two Falmouth railroad crossings will be closed for an unspecified period of time.