UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES
May 21, 2020 - 11:11am Falmouth1
By:
Keith Smith, Editor
As the waters recede, roads are slowly becoming open to travel BUT DO NOT try and pass through flooded waters on roadways.
Presently, the following roads are closed because of high water:
609 at Davis Rd
Ambrose Wright Rd
Ashcraft Rd
Blanket Creek
Bowen Supply Way
Butler Greenwood and Hwy 177
Caldwell Rd
Colvin Bend
Fuqua Ln
Flour Creek Rd
Galloway rd
Grimes Rd
Hayes Station
Hideaway Dr
Hornbeek
Hwy 177 E and Flour Creek
Hwy 177 w - Butler Tunnel
Kelly Rd
Liberty Ridge
Lightfoot fork Rd
Mader St
Mark Haley
Mathis Rd
Milford Rd near Bracken County Line
Neal
Oscar Spradling
Pleasant Hill
Quail Run
River Rd
Wagners Ferry
Weaver