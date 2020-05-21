UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES

As the waters recede, roads are slowly becoming open to travel BUT DO NOT try and pass through flooded waters on roadways.

Presently, the following roads are closed because of high water:

609 at Davis Rd

Ambrose Wright Rd

Ashcraft Rd

Blanket Creek

Bowen Supply Way

Butler Greenwood and Hwy 177

Caldwell Rd

Colvin Bend

Fuqua Ln

Flour Creek Rd

Galloway rd

Grimes Rd

Hayes Station

Hideaway Dr

Hornbeek

Hwy 177 E and Flour Creek

Hwy 177 w - Butler Tunnel

Kelly Rd

Liberty Ridge

Lightfoot fork Rd

Mader St

Mark Haley

Mathis Rd

Milford Rd near Bracken County Line

Neal

Oscar Spradling

Pleasant Hill

Quail Run

River Rd

Wagners Ferry

Weaver