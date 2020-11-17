Senate Confirms Benjamin Beaton of Kentucky to be U.S. District Judge

Body

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor prior to the confirmation vote for Benjamin Beaton to serve as a district judge for the Western District of Kentucky:

“While our committees are working, the full Senate is keeping busy with one of our core constitutional responsibilities: continuing to confirm well-qualified men and women to lifetime appointments to the federal judiciary.

“We’ll vote today on Benjamin Beaton, a Kentuckian who has been nominated to be a District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky.

“This Paducah native is yet another outstanding choice by President Trump.

“Mr. Beaton received a first-rate education from Kentucky’s Centre College and then Columbia Law School, where he edited the law review. He clerked on the D.C. Circuit and on the Supreme Court for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Since then, Mr. Beaton has excelled at some of the country’s top law firms. He’s also undertaken a substantial pro bono caseload and shown a dedication to community service.

“At each step, the nominee has demonstrated a firm commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law. The American Bar Association has confirmed what Kentuckians already knew: Mr. Beaton is well qualified to serve as a district judge.

“Last month, our colleagues on the Judiciary Committee advanced this brilliant nominee with no members voting in opposition. I urge all my colleagues to join me in voting to confirm him later today.”