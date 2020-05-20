Residents wake up to a much downplayed river crest

Throughout Tuesday, May 19, Pendleton County and specifically Falmouth and Butler residents were facing the possibility of the worse flooding since March of 1997 with the National Weather Serivce calling for a crest of the Licking River at 43 feet then 44 feet. That number would present significant flooding of northwest Falmouth leading to many residents moving their possessions out and to higher ground.

As nightfall came, NWS lowered the crest to 41.7 feet and by 11 p.m. it was down to 40.5 feet. As the sun arose on our Kentucky home, that number now sits at 37 feet and presents a much less threat of serious flooding though flooding WILL occur.

Numerous roads are closed throughout Pendleton County including:

609 at Davis Rd

Ambrose Wright Rd

Blanket Creek

Bowen Supply Way

Butler Greenwood and Hwy 177

Caldwell Rd

Colvin Bend

Courtney & Morgan 4 Oaks OPEN

Courtney road OPEN

Flour Creek Rd OPEN

Fuqua Lane

Galloway rd

Gardnersville rd OPEN

Grimes Rd

Hayes Station

Hideaway Dr

Hogg Ridge Rd

Hwy 177 E and Flour Creek

Hwy 177 w - Butler Tunnel

Hwy 330 W PARTIALLY OPEN

John Denny OPEN

Kelly Rd

Lenoxburg Bridge

Liberty Ridge

Lightfoot fork Rd

Mark Haley

Mathis Rd

McKinneysburg

Milford Rd near Bracken County Line

New zion Rd

Pleasant Hill

Quail Run

River Rd

Wagners Ferry

Weaver & Licking St

Weaver Rd

In the past, that level resulted in flooding. Continue to monitor the Falmouth Outlook website with results as it occurs.