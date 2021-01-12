Petition to impeach Beshear submitted in Frankfort

Body

“Impeachment” must be the buzz word in politics these days of political strife and discord. Democrats are using it about President Donald Trump again after the House of Representatives impeached him in the waning days of 2019 before the Senate voted to not have him removed from office at the beginning of 2020. Now, Democrats in the House are bringing impeachment back up with their perception of his actions and role leading to the incident that occurred at the Capitol on the day President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory was certified.

In Frankfort, four individuals submitted a petition calling for the impeachment of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Jacob Clark of Grayson County, Tony Wheatley of Mercer County, Randall Daniel of Bullitt County and Andrew Cooperrider of Fayette County submitted the petition to the state House on Friday.

Kentucky’s Consitution requires a committee be formed if the House receives a petition for impeachment.

According to multiple reports, the petition lists eight allegations. They include Beshear ordering nonessential businesses to close to in-person traffic, restricting in-person religious services, changing voting procedures, imposing a travel ban, and others.

One charge, according to WDRB says, “enacted a series of laws by decree, acting as a one man legislature, and refused to convene the Kentucky General Assembly back into session; and, further, has made a number of public statements indicating his desire to continue to do so.”

A signed affidavit from more than 40 Kentuckians state, “I find that his initial actions in the first 30 days, in responding to the alleged pandemic, may have been justified on the side of caution. But, as more time passed it was clear that the survivability rate of the virus was 98% +/-.”

The petition stands in defiance to the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling unanimously in Beshear’s favor in November indicating his executive orders during the pandemic were legal and “necessary.”

After confirming the petition was submitted, Representative Mark Hart commented, ”These kinds of petitions are rare so House attorneys are reviewing both the Kentucky Constitution and statutes to ensure that we take the right steps in dealing with this request. I expect that we will know more before we recess the January portion of this session.”