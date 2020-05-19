Home

NWS Crest projected level continues to drop

May 19, 2020 - 11:10pm Falmouth1
By: 
Keith Smith, Editor

The crest level for Licking River in Falmouth continues to move in a positive direction for the safety of Falmouth, Butler and Pendleton County residents.

The National Weather Service released the latest Flood Warning that dropped the crest level another foot to 40.5 feet at 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.

The Flood Warning continues for
  The Licking River at Falmouth
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 9 PM the stage was 33.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 33 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* The river will continue rising to near 40.5 feet by early Thursday
  morning. The river will fall below flood stage Friday morning.
* At stages near 41.0 feet, properties along Water Street flood, as well
  as along Wagners Ferry Road and backwater flooding occurs along Shelby
  Street. Numerous streets in Falmouth are covered with water.

Earlier on Tuesday, May 19 it was at 43 feet and rose to 44 feet. At 7 p.m., the NWS decreased the projected crest level to 41.7 feet.