NWS Crest projected level continues to drop

The crest level for Licking River in Falmouth continues to move in a positive direction for the safety of Falmouth, Butler and Pendleton County residents.

The National Weather Service released the latest Flood Warning that dropped the crest level another foot to 40.5 feet at 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.

The Flood Warning continues for The Licking River at Falmouth * until Friday afternoon. * At 9 PM the stage was 33.3 feet. * Flood stage is 33 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * The river will continue rising to near 40.5 feet by early Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Friday morning. * At stages near 41.0 feet, properties along Water Street flood, as well as along Wagners Ferry Road and backwater flooding occurs along Shelby Street. Numerous streets in Falmouth are covered with water.

Earlier on Tuesday, May 19 it was at 43 feet and rose to 44 feet. At 7 p.m., the NWS decreased the projected crest level to 41.7 feet.