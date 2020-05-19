More continue to make plans to move possessions out of Falmouth

As folks came home from work, the activity on the northwest side of Falmouth (Wyatt's side of the railroad tracks) is as busy as a beehive as people who have options to move their possessions to dry land are doing just that.

Many do not have anywhere to take their property and moving it to second floors.

The City of Falmouth announced that they were shutting off the gas to that section of Falmouth.

Mayor Ron Stinson said that extra police patrols are being ordered to help patrol that area and protect resident's property. Four Campbell County deputy sheriffs arrived on Tuesday evening to help monitor and coordinate residents moving out.

Within the past couple hours, the National Weather Service upgraded the crest level for the Licking River to 44 feet.