McConnell’s CARES Act Sends Another $143 Million to Kentucky to Help Fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today Kentucky is receiving an additional $2,500,325 to be used to help fight COVID-19. Of the funding, $1,584,325 will go towards vaccine preparedness and $916,000 for testing and contact tracing. These federal resources, distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were made available by Senator McConnell’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. To date, Kentucky has received more than $120 million from the CDC for COVID-19 response.

Additionally, Senator McConnell announced $141,828,054 will also be provided to 598 Kentucky healthcare providers. This federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), was made available through Senator McConnell’s CARES Act Provider Relief Fund which has sent more than $1.4 billion to Kentucky’s healthcare heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“There’s a genuine feeling of excitement throughout the country over the delivery of the Coronavirus vaccine. I’m proud to announce today the incredibly urgent, targeted funding to get Kentuckians vaccinated and support our healthcare heroes to finish this fight,” said Senator McConnell. “Since May, I’ve visited more than 30 Kentucky healthcare providers to personally thank frontline healthcare heroes. Especially now with vaccines on the way, my CARES Act is providing critical federal resources so that healthcare providers can keep our communities safe from this terrible virus.”

To date, Senator McConnell’s CARES Act has had a more than $13 billion impact in Kentucky. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $4 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits accessed more than $5.2 billion in assistance through 50,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received $4 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

Press release from Senator Mitch McConnell's office