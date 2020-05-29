McConnell statement on protests and riots

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement today regarding the protests in Louisville, Kentucky and around the country:

“The killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky have shaken our nation. For millions and millions of outraged Americans, these tragedies do not appear as isolated incidents, but as the latest disturbing chapters in our long, unfinished American struggle to ensure that equal justice under law is not conditional on the color of one’s skin.

“I continue to support and demand thorough investigations into Breonna Taylor’s death. I am glad the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating, I am glad the FBI is involved, and I am glad Attorney General Cameron has announced his office will evaluate what actions may be necessary after all the facts are in hand. Breonna’s family and all Kentuckians deserve truth, accountability, and justice.

“Generations of heroes have fought and died to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights to voice their anger and engage in peaceful protest. I have championed these liberties my entire career. Stealing, burning down buildings, attacking law enforcement officers, or laying siege to police precincts is not speech or protest. It is violent crime that victimizes innocent people.

“Kentuckians cannot and will not accept violence and chaos on our streets. Seven people were shot in Louisville last night, and according to Mayor Fischer, none of those shots were fired by law enforcement. This senseless behavior has to stop.

“Our city, our state, and our country have to pull together. Violence does not make our streets safer. Injustice does not promote justice. Destruction does not build a better society. We will only be able to chart the future we want if we do it together.”