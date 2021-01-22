Massie among original sponsors of term limit amendment

Body

A Kentucky Congressman is one of the original co-sponsors of a proposed Constitutional amendment that would set term limits for members of the U.S House and Senate.



Fourth District Congressman Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, was one of the first to join Rep. Ralph Norman, R-SC, who is the main sponsor of the measure, known as HJR 12.



Its language is simple:



SECTION 1. No person who has served three terms as a Representative shall be eligible for election to the House of Representatives. For purposes of this section, the election of a person to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives shall be included as one term in determining the number of terms that such person has served as a Representative, if the person fills the vacancy for more than one year.



SECTION 2. No person who has served two terms as a Senator shall be eligible for election or appointment to the Senate. For purposes of this section, the election or appointment of a person to fill a vacancy in the Senate shall be included as one term in determining the number of terms that such person has served as a Senator if the person fills the vacancy for more than three years.



SECTION 3. No term beginning before the date of the ratification of this article shall be taken into account in determining eligibility for election or appointment under this article.



The term of a U.S. House member is two years, while a term in the U.S. Senate is six years.



To take effect, 38 state legislatures must ratify the proposed Constitutional amendment within seven years, after it receives a two-thirds majority by both houses of Congress.



According to Congress.gov, the measure currently has 36 co-sponsors in the House, including Massie. The organization U.S. Term Limits says they have received pledges from 74 House members and 18 Senators. In addition to Massie, 1st District Rep. James Comer, R-Tompkinsville, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, are members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation who have signed pledges, according to the group.



HJR12 has been assigned to the House Committee on the Judiciary, but no hearing has been set at this time.