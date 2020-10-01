KENTUCKY VOTER REGISTRATION GAINS TRACTION AHEAD OF REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Body

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky continues to see an uptick in voter registration, with the state’s number of registered voters increasing to 3,517,567 as of August 31. In the past month, there has been a rise of 19,626 registered voters, or 0.56 percent. Recently, the Secretary of State’s Office has partnered with the Lexington Legends for a voter registration night at the ballpark, and hosted a drive-thru at the Capitol, handing out voter registration packets.

“With the pandemic making voter registration drives difficult, my Office has stepped up to help register new voters before the October 5 deadline,” said Adams.

Additionally, as part of Adams’ commitment to clean up the voter rolls, 34,967 voters have been removed since he took office in January. In August, 2,724 voters who are felons, nonresidents, or deceased were removed. “We are aggressively removing from our rolls voters who have moved away, passed away, or been put away,” Adams said.

Currently, Democratic registrants represent 47.5 percent of the electorate with 1,670,789 registered voters. Democratic registration decreased by 5,954 since July 31, a 0.36 percent drop. Republican registrants total 1,533,095, or 43.6 percent of voters, with an increase of 21,274 registered voters, a gain of 1.41 percent since July 31. Almost 9 percent of voters are represented under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 4,306 registrants, or a 1.39 percent growth since July 31.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website, elect.ky.gov. Register to vote online at GoVoteKy.com, or contact your county clerk.

Press release from Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State