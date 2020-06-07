Historic Kennett Tavern takes direct hit from vehicle

Body

The Falmouth City Building took a hit from a vehicle operated by Zach Oliver.

According to reports, Oliver drove down part of the sidewalk before hitting the building causing damage to the historic building.

Oliver was transported to the hospital and according to law enforcement on scene will eventually be placed under arrest.

Ramona Williams with the city indicated they would have to contact the historical society in Frankfort about repairs to the building.

Falmouth Police, Pendleton County Sheriff, Falmouth Fire and Falmouth Maintenance all were on the scene.

Photos by Scott Collins and Carolyn Reid.