Is the General Assembly poised to raise your taxes as they talk budget?

As the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in January of 2021, the main focus will be crafting a budget to complete the two-year cycle. One concern always is revenue and possible tax increases. That is the focus of this week’s question.

Throughout December, Falmouth Outlook has been asking Senator Wil Schroder and Representative Mark Hart questions on topics of interest so Pendleton Countians can be fully informed where their legislatures stand on these issues.

Taxpayers are always concerned about whether they will see their taxes raised when government is in the midst of budget talk. Should Pendleton County residents expect an income tax increase with this budget?

In the same vein of revenue for the budget, the Republicans have talked about wanting to move from an income tax revenue system to a consumption based system. Will we see more of that switch with the overwhelming majority the Republicans have in both the Senate and the House?

Lastly, we always here of suggestions of other areas to legalize and tax to bring in more revenue. The US House just passed a bill to legalize marijuana, will Kentucky follow and tax it for revenue? How about casinos and legalizing them and taxing for revenue?

District 24 Senator Schroder said concerning the raising of income taxes, “No. We lowered the personal income tax for the majority of Kentuckians in 2018 and I have not heard anyone discuss raising it. I would be opposed to that.”

As far as tax reform, he said, “I don’t expect to see major tax reform this session. I think with the limited time that we have the vast majority of the time will be spent working on passing a balanced budget and addressing issues related to COVID such as unemployment and the Governor’s emergency powers.”

While he does not see taxing recreational marijuana getting serious consideration, sports gaming might.

“I expect medical marijuana to be considered this session but not recreational. I also think that sports gaming will get serious consideration.

District 78 Representative Mark Hart said, ““I think the fear of tax increases is the result of decades of budget philosophy that focused on taxing and spending rather than increasing revenue by growing our economy. It may be a lot easier to tax one person more, but it makes a lot more sense to tax more people less.

The House Majority is committed to reforming our tax code and moving to a consumption based model. However, I think we will pass a budget that looks a lot like the current one until we have a better idea what the economy is going to look like over the next year. There is so much uncertainty and, frankly, the worst time to take up tax reform is when you need money.

While the House did pass a bill legalizing medicinal marijuana last year, I don’t believe there is support for legalizing it for recreational use, which would make taxing it possible. Kentucky does not tax pharmaceuticals. Therefore, passing marijuana for medical use would not create any revenue. Casino gaming has very little support, but I will say that the Supreme Court overturning almost a decade’s worth of legalized betting on historical horse racing makes that an issue because of the impact it has on the budget.”