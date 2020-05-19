Falmouth residents choosing to pack things up with the latest flood calls

With the National Weather Service calling for a crest of the Licking River at 43 feet at 12 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, Pendleton County Emergency Management has released a view of which streets will be affected by flooding.

As a result, some residents are choosing to pack up their belongings and move to a drier location or move their valuables up to a second floor.

Those interested can find more information about flooding at certain properties by reading the accompanying story on "Will your home flood is just a few clicks away."