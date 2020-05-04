BREAKING NEWS: Mom, two children escape serious injuries in vehicle crash

A mother of two small children escaped serious injuries when their vehicle flipped and caught on fire on Hwy 159 by Grimes Road.

Casey Wright told police that she swerved to miss something in the road and when the mini-van she was driving dropped off the road, it began to flip.

She was hanging upside down and was able to extract herself from her seat belt and then both of the kids hanging upside down in the back.

The van caught on fire and there were several small explosions.

Falmouth Fire Department arrived to put out the flames and Sheriff Eddie Quinn worked the accident. Pendleton County Ambulance treated the two children who seemed to be fine and Wright who had numerous cuts.