2019 income tax filing deadline coming up July 15

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - The Kentucky Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that the 2019 state income tax filing deadline is coming up on Wednesday, July 15.



On March 26, Gov. Andy Beshear directed the filing deadline to be extended by three months, in response to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s decision mirrored the federal income tax relief provisions issued March 20 by the Internal Revenue Service in response to the coronavirus.



The three-month extension applied to income taxes for individuals, corporations, fiduciary and pass-through entities, for which the filing deadline normally would have been April 15. Withholding tax, sales and use tax, or any other types of state taxes were not included in this extension. All tax filings and tax payments that were previously extended also will be due on July 15.



“During these unprecedented times, much has been asked of our families and businesses to help flatten the curve of COVID-19,” Beshear stated. “Together as Team Kentucky, these actions literally have saved the lives of thousands of Kentuckians. I am pleased that we were able to provide some relief to taxpayers by granting a few additional months to prepare, file and pay their state income taxes.”



He added, “I believe this extension was the right thing to do during this time of shared sacrifice. Now, as the filing deadline approaches, we remind Kentuckians to do their part and file their returns in a timely manner.”



Individual taxpayers unable to meet the July 15 return filing deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15. For C-corporations, the 2019 calendar year return extension due date will be Nov. 15, 2020.



The department urges taxpayers who owe taxes, even those filing for an extension, to pay what they can by July 15 to avoid statutorily prescribed penalties and interest. For taxpayers facing financial hardship, including those affected by COVID-19, DOR offers several payment options.



To enhance efficiency and minimize errors, the Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file returns electronically. Taxpayers who elect to submit paper returns should mail them to the address listed on the tax form or drop them off at the nearest taxpayer service center.



To find out more, go to revenue.ky.gov.



Meanwhile, the Department of Revenue has set the 2020 State Real Property Tax Rate at 12.2 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as last year.



The state property tax rate is based on the revenue generated from the increase in taxable real property assessments from 2019 to 2020. If the increase in revenue is more than 4 percent after the exclusion of both new property that was added to the tax roll during 2019 and the property subject to Tax Increment Financing, then the prior year’s rate must be reduced.



Because the assessment increase for 2020 is estimated at 3.12 percent, the state rate will remain the same as the 2019 rate.



All the revenue generated from the state property tax rate goes into the state’s general fund.