Pendleton County Sheriff Office receives funds through CARES act

Governor Andy Beshear's office released a memo that Pendleton County Sheriff Office was one of several local government agencies that will receive funding through the CARES Act.
Sheriff Eddie Quiinn's office is one of 11 Northern Kentucky local governments that have been granted preliminary approval and are expected to have final approval once they submit outstanding documentation to DLG.
- Pendleton County has preliminary approval for $83,168 to cover payroll for the Pendleton County Sheriff’s office.