Matthews requests council consider senate redistricting after census results released

Billy Matthews, Field Representative and Chair of the Republican Party in Pendleton County, submitted a request for Falmouth City Council to consider voting for a proposal that would allow for a discussion in the Kentucky Senate Committee on State and Local Governments to redistrict Pendleton County away from the 24th State Senate District with Campbell and Bracken Counties.

This district is represented by State Sen. Wil Schroder.

Based on census data, Matthews anticipated Pendleton could become part of either the 27th State Senate District with Bourbon, Fleming, Harrison, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, Robertson, and Rowan Counties, represented by Sen. Steve West, or to the 17th District with Grant, Kenton, and Scott Counties. represented by Sen. Damon Thayer. He explained to Council that he believes the county has less in common with Campbell County’s district than it does with others in infrastructure, demographics, work force, education, and other areas, and that the services that Pendleton County does not receive from its current districting area many services that Campbell County does.

As a result of services such as TANK, CVG Airport, and other economic benefits, the letter asserts that “regional planning is only discussed as Boone, Kenton, and Campbell Counties. Currently, there are no discussions for a long range comprehensive regional plan that will include Pendleton County and its citizens.”

The presentation included a statement that “duly elected [Pendleton County] officials humbly request a serious and verifiable consideration for the redistricting,” and Councilperson Amy Hurst was quick to question what community leaders had discussed the idea because she argued that Council had not heard of the proposal until that night. Matthews stated that the fiscal court had discussed it, but not in the court setting, and that Butler City Council had passed the proposal to have the Kentucky Senate Committee on State and Local Governments research the request to redistrict.

Councilperson Amy Hitch stated, “I feel the majority of the citizens of Pendleton County commute and use more Northern Kentucky groups. Why would we want to realign ourselves with an area that is not of our relation?”

Matthews replied, “There’s parts of that that are true, but a lot of what Pendleton County does does go south. All our judicial systems, all our court districts go south. That includes Harrison County. Our House district is Pendleton, Harrison, and Scott. Our demographics align more with these counties.”

Hitch asked, “And is that going to give us more of these helpful things that we’re not getting just by going with another district?”

Matthews replied, “That’s part of the discussion.”

Hitch agreed that Pendleton County is more aligned with Harrison County, but she questioned the other counties and how Pendleton could benefit by being districted with them. Matthews explained that the districts may not be drawn that way if the census dictates a need to redistrict, so while the committee is redrawing the maps, could they consider putting Pendleton in with the more southern counties.

Councilperson Luke Price asked if Pendleton was realigned with counties that are more similar demographically, would the county be eligible to get more funding and more projects. Matthews replied that our county is more equal with Harrison, Nicholas, and others to the south and east in demographics.

“You can only have these discussions that actually matter every 10 years [when the census data is updated], so why not have these discussions? And that’s all it is. It is a discussion.” Matthews asked.

Councilperson Joyce Carson asked if all districts have an economic development district. Matthews stated that every county will be in a district.

Senator Wil Schroder was also in attendance, and he also addressed council. He stated that he did not find out about the letter from Billy Matthews, and he found out that Matthews had been attending meetings to “drum up grassroots support” to redistrict him out of Pendleton County. He stated that he has represented the county for six years, and he has worked hard to represent each county the same.

“I take it very personal,” Schroder said. “I was raised that if you had a problem with someone, you went and talked to that person. That’s not political; that’s biblical. That wasn’t done here, so you can understand I’m a little disappointed.”

Schroder went on to confirm that Section 33 of the Constitution talks about redistricting being done every 10 years, and it is done by population; of course, certain rules apply regarding splitting counties into two districts and how that is accomplished.

He stated his disappointment in how this proposal was brought about considering that he makes sure he attends county events with his family. He also stated that he has been told that he is doing a good job for the county in Frankfort, and he can work with both sides to get things accomplished for his district.

He said that he had worked to make good on the three promises he made when he was elected. Those promises? “No one was going to outwork me as a senator; I was going to do what was best for the district, not for me. I can tell you that I have lived up to those two promises. And three, I said I was going to represent each county the same, and I have done that.

“So yes, it’s very personal.”

Schroder discussed the fact that he had supported the Outer Loop coming to Pendleton County, and the legislative committee had taken $1 million from road money to do the study. He said he had support from the county to bring it here, but “when you start taking people’s houses and farms away, that’s another story.” Now, the money is not there.

Matthews agreed he does well in Frankfort, and he stated there was no reason to go to Schroder unless the leaders decided to look into redistricting.

Schroder disagreed.

Council will further discuss the possibility at a later date, confirming it is a lot to consider.

Tim Morrison, a native of Pendleton County, returned to discuss his plans for the stage located on Shelby Street. Morrison told Council in the last regular meeting that the stage encroaches upon his land by eight feet, and he was willing to move and rebuild the stage farther back and create a garden seating area at his own expense of the city would deed it to him.

City Attorney Brandon Voelker began the discussion by stating that the city would have to have to have some written form of agreement regarding the stage property regardless if the council decides to deed it over to him or if they decide to have some sort of lease. Morrison, who alleged at the regular meeting in October that the stage is on his property by eight feet, was concerned about who would be accountable for the scheduling, advertising, and liability regarding the property.

Councilperson Shannon Johnson had a copy of the survey of the stage and the building in question, and she stated that she could not see the overlap. She had gone to Planning and Zoning to clarify, as well. The survey and the plot were presented to council and the city attorney. The survey was from 2008, and it is thought to be the most recent survey.

Councilperson Luke Price expressed the concern that the city invested $30,000 of taxpayer money to buy the property and build the stage. He questioned if it is in the city’s best interest to hand the value of the property over. He also asked what guarantee Morrison would give that he could bring in shows that are valued at $4,000 to $5,000 a day as he has said he would (all at Morrison’s expense) to possibly justify the action should it take place.

Councilperson Hitch stated that the building that Morrison purchased that is on the land is not his property, either, because it was purchased on land contract. The contract is not fulfilled until May 2021. Morrison stated that it would be in his possession before that date.

City Attorney Voelker also encouraged the council and Morrison to get a full legal description of the land from 15 years ago because the description Morrison had was not a full description.

Councilperson Hurst stated that Council needed to get Morrison’s deed description, the survey, and all other documentation, and look at them all together before they proceed with any plans while Councilperson Hitch stated that she is not trying to speak against the plan to revitalize and improve the area, but the council’s responsibility is to look into all angles for its constituents.

Alison Nichols, Recreation Director of the PC Recreation Commission, presented the budget to city council and explained that the city’s money is used to help buy equipment for the children to use. City Clerk Ramona Williams told Nichols that the auditor has issues with the way the city has been donating the money to the commission. She requested an annual invoice for the money $8,000 it currently receives. Nichols requested that the wording in the agreement be changed to reflect that, and she stated that the council could forego its donation this year in light of Covid if it needed to and could revisit it next year.

Bill Mitchell, Director of Economic Development, was present to address any questions Council had regarding the sewer project. He said that he had to write a new letter of conditions because the sewer rates would increase by 80 to 90 cents rather than the lower rate that was first quoted. He also reported that no one showed up for the Klee Open House that was held to address possible builder interest in the property.

Sargent Mark McClure reported for the police department that Officer Mark Wilke resigned.

Fire Chief David Marquardt reported that they were in possession of the truck that had recently been purchased, and that one of the department’s members welded brackets onto the truck for high-tech rescue equipment, saving the department substantial funds.

Director of City Maintenance Gary Lea reported that the crew had started picking up leaves and that two separate accidents had taken out two electric poles in the city. Insurance has been filed. He also reported the department has two new employees.

The council also informed Lea that the city is responsible for the lighting on the US 27 bridge, and Council briefly discussed what to do with the lighting there. The lighting will be discussed at the next council meeting.

City Clerk Williams reported that the renovations to city hall were finished, and Jason Decker who is doing the repair work after the accident in June is ready to move inside to start repairs. She also reported that Frankfort has approved metal doors that have raised panels for the exterior of the building.

The website now had fillable forms for applications and such, and the taxes are also on the website.

Delinquencies are now down to $45,000 from the $60+ thousand reported last month. Normal disconnections resume November 15.

Mayor Ron Stinson said that the process for applying for the fire chief and chief positions would come out later in November, and the applications would be due next month. They would also surplus the old fire truck at the next meeting.

The next regular meeting of Falmouth City Council will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.