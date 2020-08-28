Families of school children encouraged to apply for food benefits

Body

Feeding Kentucky and The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy are joining together with partners across the state to encourage families to apply for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits before the August 31st deadline.

P-EBT helps households with eligible students who missed school meals in March, April and May 2020 by providing a benefits card that families can use to buy food. Families can receive up to $313.50 for each child who received free or reduced price meals at school prior to COVID-related school closures. While many have already benefited, there are roughly 117,000 Kentucky students who qualify but whose parents or guardians have not yet applied.

Any student who received free or reduced price meals at school prior to COVID-related school closures is eligible. There is no income limit to participate in the program. Benefits should have been added automatically for families with an EBT card. Families without a current EBT card or who haven’t received these benefits yet, need to apply at benefind.ky.gov.

Families can apply at www.benefind.ky.gov. For more information about requirements and qualifications, visit https://feedingky.org/coronavirus/pandemic-ebt-p-ebt/.