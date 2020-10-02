Deadline to register to vote and request absentee ballot is nearing

Body

Gov. Beshear once again encouraged all Kentuckians to make a plan to vote, either by mail, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day.



“I’ve already voted. My wife, Britainy, has already voted. Right now you can vote by absentee ballot. Time is running out to request that ballot. I encourage you if you have received your absentee ballot, fill it out when you get it,” said Gov. Beshear. “Follow all the directions. Easiest election in our history, I think, to vote in. No excuses. Make sure your voice is heard, not just on Facebook but how our founders intended.”



The deadline to register online to vote in the 2020 General Election is 4 p.m. local time on Oct. 5. Kentucky residents can register by visiting the state’s Online Voter Registration webpage.



The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 9. Kentuckians can do so by visiting GoVoteKy.com.



If residents don’t have internet access to register to vote or request an absentee ballot online, they can call their county clerk to do so.



In addition, Gov. Beshear highlighted that more than 190,000 Kentuckians have had their voting rights restored because of the executive order Gov. Beshear signed days after taking office. These Kentuckians, convicted of non-violent and non-sexual felonies, who have repaid their debts to society through completed sentences, can participate fully in our democracy. Visit CivilRightsRestoration.ky.gov to check eligibility.