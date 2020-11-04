Hart returning to Frankfort

Body

Mark Hart, Republican incumbent, easily won his race for the Kentucky House of Representative 78th District seat.

While absentee ballots may still come by Friday, November 6 and the results are not official till Monday, November 9, Hart ran up a huge lead.

Out of the 17,301 votes cast, Hart had 14,385 votes. The most cast for him during his four campaigns for the office.

"Last night was a historic night! I am humbled by all the support I have received and extremely proud of the confidence the 78th House District has shown in me," Hart told Falmouth Outlook via text. "I am honored to return to Frankfort and to continue to represent everyone in the Ky. House of Representatives."

In 2014. he had originally lost to Tom McKee, 6,519-5,550 for the seat before defeating the longtime Democrat holder of the seat 9,035-7,562 in 2016. Last election in 2018, he defeated Harrison County lawyer Greg Coulson 8,192-5,574.

No Democrat challenger arose this election but Libertarian James Toller was on the ballot and earned 2,916 votes.

Unofficially, Hart had a 2,076-786 vote tally in his portion of Scott County and 5,257-1,095 in Harrison County.

A native of Pendleton County, Hart carried his home 5,257 to 851.

It appears to be a big night for the Republicans in the Kentucky House.

They held a supermajority at 62-38 and according to the Kentucky Today, "There have been numerous Republican pick-ups in the House....lead is going to end well up in the 70s."