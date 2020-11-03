Falmouth has six clear cut chooses for city council

Body

Falmouth residents were clear with their six choices for city council with three incumbents and three new members joining the council.

Joyce Carson came two votes from an even 500 votes to be the top vote-getter with Darryl Ammerman receiving 475 votes and Amy Hurst with 434 votes.

Luke Price, 405, Sebastian Ernst, 403 and Craig Owen, 374 will be the other three members.

While Butler City Council will have to wait till absentee ballots come in for the final makeup, that is not the case for Falmouth.

Susan Booher Gibson with 275 votes is 99 votes away from sixth place. There is only 54 outstanding absentee ballots.

Other candidates and vote totals are: Tammy Lynn Johnson 235, Shannon Johnson 174, and Paul Luther Dalton Jr 100.