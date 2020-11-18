Presidential election still cause for dissention

Body

While many news organizations have declared President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential race, present President Donald Trump has yet to concede and promises legal action this week to contest the results in several states.

Some states are still counting ballots with Georgia in the midst of a recount. This week, California, Illinois, and Washington finish their acceptance of ballots.

Biden has begun the steps of transitioning as President-Elect while Trump tweeted that more lawsuits are coming.

“Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed,” he tweeted.

The company Dominion, which produces many of the voting machines used by many states, has come under fire for charges of vote switching.

While Biden has called for unity during a speech, the country has remained divided. Trump supporters gathered in D. C. to protest the election and there were physical confrontations between them and alleged members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

It would appear that the country is entering the third and final act of the 2020 Presidential election