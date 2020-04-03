Safety changes school meal distribution plan

As Pendleton County Schools return from spring break in which they were not providing daily meals for students, they have altered their meal plan.

"This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution in the best interest of the safety of all families and staff involved in our daily food service. Our primary goal is safety, and by doing this we hope to encourage social distancing, being healthy at home, and minimizing the amount and number of daily contacs our community have," said Director Student Services Matt Compton.

Northern and Southern elementary schools will have a drive-thru service beginning on Monday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families may request multiple meals on these days (up to five per child) to limit daily travel.

There will not be meal delivery service for call in orders.

In addition, Governor Andy Beshear announced during his Thursday evening press conferences that schools will continue to be closed for in-school and relying on Non-Traditional Instruction till at least May 1.

Presently, the last day for students in the Pendleton County Schools scheduled is May 18.

Beshear had also previously waived state testing for Kentucky schools.