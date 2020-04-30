KY Air National Guard flying over Ky as part of American Resolve

The Kentucky Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the state on Friday as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, which is based in Louisville.

The flyover locations include Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Louisville. See the above illustration for the flight path and times.

“We salute all Americans serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19,” Mounkes added, “and we hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead.

Operation American Resolve is comprised of a series of flyovers in major cities to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s continued readiness during COVID-19, while saluting American heroes on the forefront of the fight. The flyover is intended to lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.

The 123rd Airlift Wing is home to more than 1,200 Airmen organized in five groups to support both domestic and overseas combat missions. The wing is equipped with C-130 Hercules aircraft capable of conducting tactical airlift and combat airdrop sorties.

Other key missions of the 123rd include a special tactics squadron consisting of combat controllers and pararescuemen, as well as the Air National Guard’s only dedicated contingency response group.