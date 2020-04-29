10 Rules to reopening as businesses plan to restart

As Kentuckians take the first steps toward restarting our economy, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday shared new guidelines to help businesses reopen safely as we fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

The Governor unveiled a new, 10-point plan that aims to guide businesses as they prepare for a gradual reopening while continuing to keep all workers and patrons safe. He said the guidelines apply to most employers.

“There are things that are similar to all businesses. These are things that are in the White House’s plan for reopening. And just like we talk about 10 steps for defeating the coronavirus, I want to talk about 10 steps for Healthy at Work,” Gov. Beshear said.

This week, Kentucky began the phased reopening of health care services as the first step under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, which set out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.

The 10 rules to reopening a business under the Healthy at Work plan are: