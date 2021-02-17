Keep the vaccine in Pendleton County

Body

With no public transportation to metro areas and the dangers that Covid-19 offers to many of our population, it is vital that the vaccine is consistently available within our county borders.

A month ago, Governor Andy Beshear released a plan that option became unknown. His plan currently calls for regional vaccine centers that focus on metro areas. Presently, the closest to Pendleton County are the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on the river in Covington and the Kentucky Horse Park outside of Georgetown.

Both locations should be unacceptable to all Pendleton Countians.

Recently, it was released that the local health department would have vaccines for the next three weeks (two weeks left) for those in Phase 1A and 1B, first responders, essential workers and those over 70. It is unclear the plan for them as the country moves into the other phases.

Just this week, Total Care Pharmacy announced through their Good Neighbor Pharmacy, they will be providing the Covid-19 vaccine. See the accompanying article for more information.

It is essential: no matter what letter you have behind your name, those in Frankfort making the decision hear from Pendleton County residents and other rural county residents that the vaccine availibility MUST be within our county borders.

Driving an hour away is NOT acceptable, and the vaccine must be readily and easily available throughout the phase process.

By all reports, our local health department Three Rivers District has been doing a wonderful job with first responders, school personnel and those of our most vulnerable citizens.

Rural health departments and pharmacies that serve Kentucky’s small towns like Good Neighbor Pharmacy and Total Care Pharmacy MUST be among the top of the list when the vaccine distribution is being determined.

Let Governor Beshear, Representative Mark Hart and Senator Wil Schroder know that they cannot lose focus and that an hour drive for the vaccine means no vaccine for many.