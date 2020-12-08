Will Pendleton County students return to school soon?

Body

Governor Andy Besear’s executive order to close schools to in-person instruction allowed for elementary students to return to in-person learning on December 7, 2020 if their county was out of the red status.

Pendleton County has consistently hovered between 50 and 70 status. Red status is acheived with any rating above 25.

As a result, Pendleton County Superintendent Joe Buerkely announced that Pendleton County schools will “continue to utilize our remote learning plan.”

Buerkley had said previously that school districts are directed to use the status on Thursday for their county in making determinations for the following week.

In addition to decisions about in-person schooling, Buerkley faces another decision based on a directive from Beshear.

He asked Kentucky superintendents on Friday to begin preparing thier rosters of school personnel on who is willing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Courier Journal, Beshear expects the Pfizer two-dose vaccine to be available by December 15 and anticipates Kentucky receiving 38,000 doses in the first round of distribution. The first round of doses will go to healthcare providers and nursing home residents and staff but there will not be enough vaccinations for all

Two weeks later the Moderna vaccinations which is twice as many as the first Pfizer deliver will be received according to Beshear.

After the remaining healthcare workers and nursing homes are covered, Kentucky is expected to prioritize emergency medical services workers and educators.

“That recognizes the exposure (to the virus) that educators have within the building,” Beshear said “But it also recognizes the absolute, critical importance of what they do and how much better in-person classes are.”

“From our conversation with the governor, we needed to provide a roster of those who will be willing to take the vaccine, a location to send the vaccine and a partner to provide it to us,” said Superintendent Joe Buerkley.

The status of Pendleton County on Thursday, December 10 will be used to make the decision on in-person learning for the last week of the first semester. Pendleton County is scheduled to start their Christmas break on Monday, December 21.

Athletics and extra-curricular teams are expected to resume their practices on Monday, December 14 with games resuming in 2021.

The KHSAA Board of Control had indicated they would hold a special meeting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, to address the issue of winter sports.

The board had voted to continue with winter sports practicing while moving games back to 2021 at their November meeting.

That evening, Beshear announced an executive order that he was stopping all winter sports from games and practices that day. Football playoffs were allowed to continue.