Governor takes actions to slow virus spread

Telling the state that “everyone needs to get tested regularly,” Governor Andy Beshear took several actions through executive orders to combat the spread of the covid virus.

Restaurants were closed to inside dining for three weeks. Options for Pendleton County diners are listed on page 9 of this edition. Restaurants were eligible for up to $10,000 in compensation from their losses through the state’s CARES funds.

As Thanksgiving approaches, he limited indoor gatherings to eight people with only one other household other than your own. It is questionable on how much this one will be followed as families gather around the turkey and dressing to share their blessings this Thursday.

Public indoor events (weddings and funerals) are limited to 25 people but churches were not included in the executive order. They were asked by the governor to voluntarily close. It appears many did not.

Gyms, fitness centers and pools are limited to 33 percent occupancy, must maintain six feet apart with masks required and group classes prohibited.

Sunday, November 22, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported that only three of Kentucky’s 120 counties were not designated as red zone. Pendleton County had a 74.4 rating which is right at three times the limit to be classified as a red zone county. Testing at Three Rivers resumes Nov. 30.

“We’re worried we’ll reach the point where there aren’t enough doctors and nurses to help those who are sick,” Beshear said. His office noted that the St. Elizabeth Health Care hospital inFort Thomas is at capacity and moving intensive-care patients to other St. Elizabeth facilities.

Kentucky Health News reported, “During a special meeting of the county health board Saturday morning, officials said they unsure of their authority to enforce the order and had not received guidance they had requested from state officials, and expected to get it next week.”

Beshear Communications Director Crystal Staley told Kentcky Health News in an email that they had issued enforcement giuidelines and sent to all health departments.

There were some concerns over the governor’s actions and its unevenness. While you could not sit with your family in a restaurant, you could play slot machines at one of the state approved gaming venues.

Danville Christian had filed for an injunction on shutting down religious schools and was joined in the lawsuit by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment,” he said. “Religiously affiliated schools that follow recommended social-distancing guidelines should be allowed to remain open.”

Beshear’s ability to issue such orders was buoyed by the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that his orders could stay in place.

While the governor gave the impression that he had reached out to the legislature in his actions, that was challenged by Republican leadership.

Senate President Robert Stivers said in a statement, “This is the first time in eight months that the Governor has briefed us, and make no mistake, it was a briefing not a collaboration.”

He further indicated that they were presented with no rational data that supported limiting Thanksgiving dinners to eight people while allowing 25 people at public venues or closing schools in face of “the loss of a year of educational opportunities and destructive effects to the mental health of our youth.”

District 24 Senator Wil Schroder said in a statement that he appreaciated the “courtesy call” but hoped that Beshear will listen to their concerns.

“Small businesses and schools have been working hard to follow all guideliens and restrictions,” he added.

District 78 Representative Mark Hart joined the concerns, ““I am disappointed that the Governor has once again issued arbitrary edicts without the benefit of input from those who are best positioned to know the will of the people of Kentucky. Limiting venues to 25 people without taking into consideration the size of the space, closing restaurants to indoor in-person dining regardless of their ability to serve safely, and limiting the decision-making ability of local school boards just continues the inconsistent and arbitrary orders that shut down our economy earlier this year.”