'Everyone needs to get tested regularly,' says Beshear

Governor Andy Beshear implored Kentuckians, ALL Kentuckians, to continually get tested. Rather than just those who don't feel well or have been exposed getting tested, he wants everyone to regularly get tested.

"Everyone needs to get tested on a schedule that works for you," he said on Tuesday, November 17.

To combat the spiking in Kentucky positive cases, Beshear announced the following new restrictions starting on Friday through December 13:

1) Indoor gatherings limited to 8 people and only one other household in addition to your own;

2) Public indoor event attendance (weddings, funerals) limited to 25 people (churches not impacted);

3) Indoor dining shut down for three weeks; restaurants and bars can continue to serve delivery/pickup/outside. Restaurants can apply for $10,000 compensation for their losses;

4) All schools public and private to stop in-person instruction starting November 23.

5) Middle and high schools to remain in remote learning through January 4 with elementary schools on December 7 if not in a red zone

6) No group exercise classes with gyms limited to 33 percent occupancy with masks being required.

With the spiking number of cases, contact tracing has become a burdensome job with the thousands that have to be traced. Anyone that a positive case has been within six feet two days before symptoms began showing for 15 minutes in a day would be listed on the contact tracing list and must be contacted to quarantine.

Three Rivers District Health Department reported 13 new positive cases in Pendleton County on Tuesday, November 17 as the red zone score for the county raised to 54.8.