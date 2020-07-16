Beshear bristles at legal challenge from Attorney General

Body

The battles between Governor Andy Beshear when he served as Attorney General and then Governor Matt Bevin were many and filled the courtrooms in Frankfort and pages of statewide newspapers.

Now, Beshear is seeing that play out as Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined several lawsuits challenging Beshear's actions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cameron said, "Today, we are in court to protect the rights of Kentuckians and ensure that the process used by the Governor to issue Executive Orders complies with the law. This is not about the Governor’s policies, it’s about making sure he follows the law.

"Judges at every level have found constitutional problems with his orders. Instead of collaborating with our office and the General Assembly to fix these issues, he’s pointing fingers.

The Constitution is not political, and it must be followed even in a pandemic. Across the country, Governors are collaborating with elected leaders from both parties to make sure that COVID-19 restrictions balance public health with the law. This Governor should do the same."

Cameron was in a Boone County courtroom this morning for a hearing on the latest motion asking the court to keep Gov. Andy Beshear from enforcing coronavirus orders and from issuing new ones.

Beshear went to social media this morning to express his frustration and concerns.

"I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is."