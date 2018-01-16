Wildcats surrender big lead, fall to Scott

Everything seemed to be in place for the Pendleton County Wildcats to snap a 12-year losing streak to the Scott Eagles on Jan. 9. An early big lead accompanied with a raucous home crowd set the stage for what appeared to the team’s twelve win of the season. However, the defending 10th Region champs had something to say about that.

In what can best be described as a tale of two halves, the Eagles stormed back to erase a 16-point deficit on two different occasions and handed Pendleton County its fourth loss in the past six games, 75-73. The Wildcats have now dropped 13 straight to the Eagles dating back to 2006.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login